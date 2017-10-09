GE Gives Activist Trian a Seat on the Board

General Electric named activist investor Trian Fund Management's co-founder Ed Garden to its board, the latest move by new CEO John Flannery to change the direction of the struggling industrial giant.

Accor Bids A$1.18 Billion for Australian Hotels Operator

French hotels giant Accor has made a more-than-US$900 million bid for Mantra Group in a deal that would bring together two of the largest lodging providers in Australia.

SpaceX Has Successful Launch As It Ramps Up Operational Tempo

Space Exploration Technologies blasted 10 commercial satellites into orbit, completing the first of a pair of consecutive launches slated from opposite coasts in roughly two days.

Bpost to Buy Radial for $820 Million

Belgian postal service bpost said it had reached an agreement to buy U.S. logistics business Radial, the former eBay Enterprise fulfillment operator, for $820 million.

Weinstein Co. Board Fires Harvey Weinstein

The board of directors fired the co-chairman from the independent movie and television studio, citing allegations of sexual misconduct by one of the highest-profile producers in Hollywood.

Delta Air Lines 3Q Earnings: What to Watch

Delta Air Lines Inc. is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Wednesday. Here's what to watch.

Procter & Gamble vs. Nelson Peltz: A Battle for the Future of Big Brands

Blockbuster products such as Tide and Tampax have long powered the consumer-goods company, but profits have stagnated in recent years. Activist investor Nelson Peltz, vying for a seat on the board at Tuesday's shareholder meeting, wants a shift toward smaller, niche labels.

Blackwater Founder Erik Prince Considering Wyoming Senate Bid

Blackwater Worldwide founder Erik Prince is considering a primary challenge to Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, a senior member of the Senate Republican leadership.

Fusion Media: If You Make a Good Ad, We'll Give You Bonus Ad Space

Publishers often complain about the quality of the ads on their sites. Now Fusion Media Group, owner of Gizmodo and The Onion, is giving advertisers an incentive to step up their game.

Pressure Mounts at the Top of Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan has told associates he wanted nothing to do with Chinese conglomerate HNA, the bank's largest shareholder. The iciness has irked Chairman Paul Achleitner, who helped woo HNA.

October 09, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)