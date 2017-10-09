As Its Namesake Founder Becomes a Liability, Weinstein Co. Weighs Name Change

Weinstein Co. is considering changing its name as it moves to distance itself from former co-chairman Harvey Weinstein, the larger-than-life Hollywood mogul who was once the studio's biggest asset, but who has become its biggest liability.

Perfumania Reorganization Plan Wins Court Approval

Perfumania Holdings received court approval to move forward with its reorganization plan, which will allow the troubled mall-based retailer to keep some of its stores open under new ownership.

GM Enhances Self-Driving Car Effort With Deal for Strobe

Seeking to bolster its position in the race to commercialize self-driving cars, General Motors said it has acquired a company that makes lidar, laser-based sensors that helps autonomous vehicles navigate.

Google Unearths Russia-Backed Ads Related to Politics on Its Platforms

Google found that Russian-linked entities bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of politically motivated ads on its platform before and after the U.S. election.

ESPN Suspends Jemele Hill for Tweets Aimed at Sponsors

ESPN suspended network host Jemele Hill for violating its social media policy, after she advocated a boycott of Dallas Cowboys sponsors who are also ESPN sponsors, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Los Angeles Times Hires Lewis D'Vorkin as Editor in Chief

The Los Angeles Times has hired media veteran Lewis D'Vorkin as editor in chief, as parent company Tronc continues to shake up management of its flagship newspaper.

United Technologies Hires Judy Marks to Lead Otis Elevator Manufacturing

United Technologies Corp. has hired Judy Marks, chief executive of Siemens AG's U.S. unit, to lead its Otis elevator and escalator manufacturing business.

Employers Leaned on Radio, Social Media After Puerto Rico Storm

With hundreds of workers missing after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, health-care and other firms turned to the airwaves.

C.R. England's Only Unionized Drivers Vote to End Representation

The sole fleet of unionized truck drivers at C.R. England Inc. has voted to decertify its union, dealing a blow to organized labor in an industry that still enjoys higher-than-average membership.

Helix Energy Solutions Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives

Offshore energy company Helix Energy Solutions Group is exploring strategic alternatives.

October 09, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)