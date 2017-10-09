NAB Australian Business Conditions Index Remains Strong in Sep

Australian business conditions remained strong in September, with business confidence nudging higher, but significant concerns continue to hang over consumer spending with firms not passing on wage increases, and household debt burdens crimping demand.

The National Australia Bank's monthly business conditions index held steady at a strong net balance of +14 points in September, nearly three times its historic average.

Meanwhile, NAB's Business Confidence index rose to a net balance of +7 in September, up from +5 in August.

According to Alan Oster, NAB's Chief Economist: "Business conditions at these levels tell us that the business sector in Australia is doing very well."

Still, there are areas of pain in the economy, he added.

"Limited pass-through of lofty business conditions to the broader economy could be signalling ongoing risk aversion and a preference to use profits for balance sheet repair," Mr. Oster said.

The solid business conditions data comes despite a report last week showing the biggest fall in retail sales in over four years in August of 0.6% on-month.

Mr. Oster said the business survey data points to "stubbornly weak" retail conditions, which adds a level of uncertainty to the economic outlook. Conditions in the retail sector remain negative and trending lower.

"The sustained weakness in retail conditions should justifiably be raising doubts around expectations for any imminent, and sustained rebound in consumer spending, although tough competition and other margin pressures are likely behind the result as well," said Mr Oster.

"Elevated underemployment, an elevated Australian dollar, household debt and peaks in LNG exports and housing construction are all potential hurdles that will ensure that the Reserve Bank of Australia proceeds with caution," Mr. Oster added.

