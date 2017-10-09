Energy Shares Up After Saudi Moves On Supplies - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose after another measure by Saudi Arabia to tighten supplies. Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco, is slashing over 7% of the crude it exports by sea in November compared with last year, the kingdom's oil ministry said. Shares of offshore oil driller Helix Energy Solutions rose after reports that it was exploring strategic alternatives, a designation that often includes merger possibilities.
