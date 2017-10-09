Consumer Stocks Dip On Spending, Inflation Concerns - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell amid nervousness about the outlook for spending. Consumer inflation, a key variable for spending trends and for the interest-rate outlook, could soon return to its modest path, according to one brokerage. "While recent hurricanes continue to introduce uncertainty, we expect core CPI inflation to stabilize around 0.2% month-over-month in September, after a stronger-than-expected August," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a note to clients. French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton posted an increase in third-quarter revenue. Disney's Marvel Entertainment dropped a planned joint venture with Northrop Grumman after fans of its superheroes attacked the company via social media for its potential ties with the defense contractor.
