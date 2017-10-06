What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 6, 2017).

Russian hackers stole U.S. secrets about how the NSA penetrates foreign computer networks and defends against cyberattacks.

Trump is expected to refuse to certify that Iran is complying with the 2015 nuclear agreement.

GOP support grew for restrictions on bump stocks, the rifle accessory used in the Las Vegas attack.

Senate Republicans are running into internal resistance to their proposed repeal of the estate tax.

NATO reached an agreement with holdout France to increase allied funding for counterterrorism.

Sessions told U.S. attorneys to develop programs with local partners aimed at reducing violent crime.

The Senate approved Quarles for a key banking oversight post on the Federal Reserve Board.

Police arrested the head of Brazil's Olympic committee for his alleged role in a vote-buying scheme.

Nigerien and French troops were sent to a desert region where three Green Berets were killed.

Kazuo Ishiguro was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature.

