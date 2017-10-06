U.S. Crude Prices Fall as Another Storm Approaches

Oil prices were lower Friday as investors braced for Tropical Storm Nate, anticipating the storm would cause refiners on U.S. Gulf Coast to slow down.

U.S. crude futures fell $1.28, or 2.52%, to $49.51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, fell $1.09, or 1.91%, to $55.91 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

"As we come into the weekend, the market is focusing on the implications of Tropical Storm Nate and how big any disruptions will be" on crude production and refining capacity, said Richard Mallinson, an analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects.

As with Hurricane Harvey in August, the "tendency is for the focus to be more on refinery shutdowns, which is probably more positive for product prices and probably a little bearish for crude prices," Mr. Mallinson said.

The storm, which formed in Central America, is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and potentially threaten the Gulf this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Nate is currently heading toward New Orleans, where it is expected to bring gusty winds, heavy rains and storm surge.

"Some platforms have begun evacuating personnel and halting production and some refineries have reduced rates in preparation," James Burr, senior vice president of energy products at INTL FCStone, wrote in a client note.

Still, some analysts said Nate isn't likely to have as dramatic an impact as Harvey, which took as much as a quarter of U.S. refining capacity offline.

"The good news is the storm is moving relatively quickly, meaning rain forecasts are roughly 10% of what we saw with Harvey," analysts at TAC Energy wrote in a client note.

The storm is approaching at a moment when oil markets already have been vulnerable to a selloff, said John Saucer, vice president of research and analysis at Mobius Risk Group. U.S. crude futures hit a five-month high last week but haven't made significant gains since.

"We had a big rally and didn't follow through -- the market may be more receptive to negative news," Mr. Saucer said.

Oil's move lower reversed gains posted Thursday for the first time in three days on the back of a meeting between Saudi King Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The two leaders discussed extending Russia's participation in a coalition led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries that has withheld almost 2% of global oil supply from the market in 2017, though no new agreement was struck.

"The landmark meeting in Moscow breathed new life into oil bulls" and "buoyed expectations that the two protagonists of a supply pact to curb production will push ahead with an extension through the end of 2018," said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

The original deal, struck nearly a year ago between OPEC and 10 other non-OPEC countries, was to cut production by 1.8 million barrels a day for six months. The agreement was extended in May of this year to continue through the first quarter of 2018.

Gasoline futures fell 3.57 cents, or 2.24%, to $1.5609 a gallon. Diesel futures fell 3.1 cents, or 1.74%, to $1.7553 a gallon.

Write to Alison Sider at alison.sider@wsj.com and Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

