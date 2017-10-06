Hurricane-Battered U.S. Shed 33,000 Jobs in September

The U.S. labor market shed jobs for the first time in seven years in September, suggesting the economy took a hit from hurricanes in Florida and Texas.

Fed's Dudley Says Rate Rise Path Will Be 'Shallow'

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley reiterated Friday he expects the U.S. central bank to press forward with rate rises amid his expectations the economy will continue with solid growth.

Trump Officials Propose Wide-Ranging Rethink of Market Regulations

The Trump administration wants to do away with signature markets regulations of the financial crisis era, including a requirement that companies show how much CEOs are paid compared to average workers.

U.S. Stocks Slip After Weak Jobs Report

U.S. stocks edged lower, while the dollar and Treasury yields rose after data showed the labor market lost jobs for the first time in seven years.

Business Group Calls Trump Nafta Proposals 'Dangerous'

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce outlined its objections to the Trump administration's proposals for rewriting Nafta and said it aims to keep the ideas from advancing in talks with Mexico and Canada.

U.S. Crude Prices Fall as Another Storm Approaches

Oil prices fell as investors waited to see the potential impact of Tropical Storm Nate on U.S. Gulf Coast oil infrastructure.

Canada Added Jobs in September While Wages Surged

Canadian employment rose in September for a 10th straight month and workers' wages increased at their fastest pace in over 17 months.

Iran Officials Refuse to Revise Nuclear Agreement

Iranian officials are refusing to make any changes to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal signed with six world powers, as President Trump weighs whether to declare that Tehran isn't complying with the accord.

Fed's Kaplan Undecided on Raising Rates Again This Year

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he won't overreact to September's jobs report showing a decline in U.S. payrolls, but he remains undecided if an additional rate increase is warranted this year.

Atlanta Fed's Bostic Says September Jobs Decline 'Catches Your Attention'

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he would need to more closely review the September payrolls data to determine if it would affect the central bank's policy path.

