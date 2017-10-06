IMF, World Bank Leaders: Now Is the Time to Prepare for a Future Downturn

Global policy makers are becoming complacent during a moment of calm, doing too little to prepare their economies for a future downturn, the leaders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank said.

Stocks Advance as Hang Seng Index Touches 10-Year High

Stock markets in Asia continued their rise Friday, highlighted by Hong Kong's main index briefly touching its highest in a decade and Japan's Nikkei advancing toward levels last seen in 1996.

No End in Sight for Stocks' Longest Streak in 20 Years

The S&P 500 closed Thursday at its sixth consecutive record high, yet investors don't seem jittery as the economy continues its slow but steady growth.

German Manufacturing Orders Surge

Orders for German manufacturers rose 3.6% in August, reflecting a solid upswing in this important sector.

Trading Database Could Be Delayed Due to Data-Security Hitches

U.S. exchanges overseeing the creation of a vast database of stock and options trades have discussed whether to delay its mid-November launch because the project's contractor hasn't met key data-security milestones, according to people familiar with the matter.

RBA Still Not Ruling Out Rate Cut

A slump in Australian retail sales is no cause for immediate alarm, but a wider stalling of consumption could still prompt action, central banker Ian Harper tells WSJ.

Fed's George: Delaying Rate Rises Poses Risks to Growth, Financial Stability

Kansas City Fed President Esther George repeated her call for the central bank to continue gradual increases of its benchmark interest rate.

BOE's McCafferty: Bank Tweaked Guidance After Market Misread

Bank of England officials tweaked their communications in September because they felt their messages on interest rates were falling on deaf ears, one of the U.K. central bank's nine policy makers said.

5 Things to Watch in the September Jobs Report

The Labor Department releases its monthly snapshot of the labor market Friday, covering hiring and unemployment in September.

White House Economist Defends GOP's Tax-Overhaul Plan

The new chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers defended the growth-enhancing power of the Trump administration's tax-overhaul plan, while chiding a think tank for releasing an analysis of the proposal before it is complete.

