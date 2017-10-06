Why the Fed Won't Stand in the Way of Trump's Tax Cuts

Faster growth spurred by tax cuts and other supply-driven factors would be welcomed by the Fed. But the implications for monetary policy aren't straightforward.

Trump Tax Plan and You: WSJ Answers More of Your Questions

Readers still have many questions about deductions-for property taxes, Health Savings Accounts and alimony-plus the proposed plan's effects on Americans living abroad.

RBA Still Not Ruling Out Rate Cut

A slump in Australian retail sales is no cause for immediate alarm, but a wider stalling of consumption could still prompt action, central banker Ian Harper tells WSJ.

Trading Database Could Be Delayed Due to Data-Security Hitches

U.S. exchanges overseeing the creation of a vast database of stock and options trades have discussed whether to delay its mid-November launch because the project's contractor hasn't met key data-security milestones, according to people familiar with the matter.

No End in Sight for Stocks' Longest Streak in 20 Years

Stocks continue their steady march higher, notching milestones not seen in more than 20 years, yet many investors see few obstacles to the seemingly endless run.

IMF, World Bank Leaders: Now Is the Time to Prepare for a Future Downturn

Global policy makers are becoming complacent during a moment of calm, doing too little to prepare their economies for a future downturn, the leaders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank said.

Fed's George: Delaying Rate Rises Poses Risks to Growth, Financial Stability

Kansas City Fed President Esther George repeated her call for the central bank to continue gradual increases of its benchmark interest rate.

Lawmakers Grill Former Equifax CEO Over Timing of Hack Disclosure

Lawmakers pressed Equifax's former chief executive over the length of time it took the credit-reporting company to inform regulators, shareholders and the general public about its massive breach.

Judge Orders Bank of America to Redo Settlement in Mortgage Dispute

The bankruptcy judge handling a dispute between Bank of America Corp. and a California couple who were mistakenly foreclosed on refused to approve a settlement that would end their lawsuit on Wednesday.

Forget Bitcoin. Have You Heard of IMFcoin?

The head of the International Monetary Fund has been musing about the future of money, and thinks there is a decent chance it will come from the guardian of the world's monetary system.

October 06, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)