Trading Database Could Be Delayed Due to Data-Security Hitches

U.S. exchanges overseeing the creation of a vast database of stock and options trades have discussed whether to delay its mid-November launch because the project's contractor hasn't met key data-security milestones, according to people familiar with the matter.

No End in Sight for Stocks' Longest Streak in 20 Years

The S&P 500 closed Thursday at its sixth consecutive record high, yet investors don't seem jittery as the economy continues its slow but steady growth.

IMF, World Bank Leaders: Now Is the Time to Prepare for a Future Downturn

Global policy makers are becoming complacent during a moment of calm, doing too little to prepare their economies for a future downturn, the leaders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank said.

Fed's George: Delaying Rate Rises Poses Risks to Growth, Financial Stability

Kansas City Fed President Esther George repeated her call for the central bank to continue gradual increases of its benchmark interest rate.

Judge Orders Bank of America to Redo Settlement in Mortgage Dispute

The bankruptcy judge handling a dispute between Bank of America Corp. and a California couple who were mistakenly foreclosed on refused to approve a settlement that would end their lawsuit on Wednesday.

Lawmakers Grill Former Equifax CEO Over Timing of Hack Disclosure

Lawmakers pressed Equifax's former chief executive over the length of time it took the credit-reporting company to inform regulators, shareholders and the general public about its massive breach.

Forget Bitcoin. Have You Heard of IMFcoin?

The head of the International Monetary Fund has been musing about the future of money, and thinks there is a decent chance it will come from the guardian of the world's monetary system.

Europe Hardens Bad Loan Stance Just as Italy's Oldest Bank Returns

European regulators are turning up the heat on bad loans and Italy's banks will feel it most.

New Federal Rule Clamps Down on Payday Loans

Payday lenders will have to assess whether borrowers are able to repay their loans, among other steps, under a rule unveiled Thursday that brings federal oversight to a $38.5 billion industry previously governed by states.

Big Catalan Bank to Relocate From Region Amid Separatist Drive

Banco de Sabadell is moving to Alicante, Spain, as another Catalan bank, CaixaBank, weighs a relocation following a referendum to form an independent nation apart from Spain.

