U.S. Crude Prices Fall as Another Storm Approaches

Oil prices were mixed as investors waited to see the potential impact of Tropical Storm Nate on U.S. Gulf Coast oil infrastructure.

Shareholders Approve Ensco-Atwood Oceanics Merger

A majority of shareholders of both Ensco PLC and Atwood Oceanics Inc. gave the green light to an all-share merger of the two offshore-drilling companies.

TransCanada Nixes Two Pipelines

TransCanada Corp'. s decision to end development of two Canadian energy pipelines is another setback for Canadian energy producers, who have been clamoring to get their landlocked oil and gas to markets in Europe and Asia and reduce dependence on the U.S.

Westinghouse Seeks Up to $8.3 Million in Incentive Bonuses for Top Employees

Westinghouse Electric is seeking permission to award as much as $8.3 million in incentive bonuses to senior management and other high-level employees as it continues to navigate bankruptcy.

Deripaska's EN+ to Raise $1.5 Billion in IPO

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's EN+ said it expects to raise about $1.5 billion through an IPO, the biggest listing of a Russian company since the annexation of Crimea.

Shale Juggernaut Shows Signs of Fatigue

American shale drillers, which defied expectations and upended oil markets by increasing production in the face of lower prices, are finally showing signs of slowing down.

OPEC Pushes Russia to Keep Helping on Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia and OPEC are lobbying Russia to stay on board with their efforts to raise oil prices, in an effort that culminates with the first-ever visit by a Saudi monarch to Moscow.

Natural Gas Settles Lower Despite Encouraging Inventory Report

Natural gas prices settled lower on Thursday, reversing gains as mild weather forecasts outweighed data showing a smaller-than-expected build in stockpiles last week.

Mexico's Pemex Finds Partners for Onshore Oil Fields

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos' secured partners Wednesday to increase oil production at mature onshore oilfields in southern Mexico, while an auction to join forces with private companies in two offshore fields received no bids.

Sempra Revises Oncor Takeover Financing

Sempra Energy has revised the financing for its $9.45 billion proposal to buy Oncor, a Texas power transmission business that is largely owned by bankrupt Energy Future Holdings.

