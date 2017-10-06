Trade Ruling Sets Up Debate Over Boeing 'Harm'

U.S. trade officials on Friday ruled that Bombardier Inc. unfairly discounted sales of a new jetliner, setting up a battle as to whether Boeing Co. suffered any harm from competing with its Canadian rival.

A Warning Shot on Equifax: Index Provider Flagged Security Issues Last Year

A year before Equifax disclosed a breach that compromised the private information of 145.5 million consumers, MSCI warned of signs that the credit reporting firm was failing to protect its data.

AOL Instant Messenger to Sign Off

AOL Instant Messenger, which brought instant messaging into the mainstream 20 years ago, is shutting down.

Caesars Entertainment Unit Preparing to Exit Bankruptcy

Caesars Entertainment said its largest operating unit is poised to emerge from bankruptcy Friday, wrapping up a more than two-year long restructuring process that has left the casino behemoth with less debt and money to invest in its business.

Nordstrom Family Scrambles to Save Buyout Plans

The founding family and private-equity firm Leonard Green & Partners are considering a new structure for the buyout that would include less debt.

Kellogg to Buy RXBAR for $600 Million

Kellogg plans to buy niche protein-bar company RXBAR for $600 million, joining other big food makers in tapping new brands to make up for falling sales of sugary, processed products.

Costco, With an Eye on Amazon, Expands Home Delivery Service

Costco started offering two-day delivery on shelf-stable food and expanded a fresh-food delivery partnership with startup Instacart, as food becomes an increasingly competitive front in the e-commerce battle.

Japan's Denso to Invest $1 Billion in Tennessee Operations

Japanese automotive supplier Denso Corp. said Friday it will invest $1 billion to expand its manufacturing operations in Tennessee, creating 1,000 new jobs producing parts for vehicles with electric engines and self-driving technologies.

Apple's General Counsel to Retire

Apple general counsel Bruce Sewell, who was thrust into a national debate over the balance of privacy and national security last year, is retiring.

Where Amazon Is Failing to Dominate: Hollywood

Amazon Studios has been stumbling when it comes to producing content that attracts audiences and buzz. It has alienated top producers and is struggling to redefine its strategy.

