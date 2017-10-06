Jump in Retail Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Sep 105.4 (3) 105.3
Wednesday 1000 Job Openings & Aug N/A 6.2M
Labor Turnover
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 7 258K (6) 260K
0830 Producer Price Index Sep +0.4% (8) +0.2%
-- ex food & energy Sep +0.2% (8) +0.1%
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Sep +1.7% (10) -0.2%
-- ex autos Sep +0.9% (10) +0.2%
0830 Consumer Price Index Sep +0.6% (9) +0.4%
-- ex food & energy Sep +0.2% (9) +0.2%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 95.3 (6) 95.1*
(Preliminary)
1000 Business Inventories Aug +0.6% (7) +0.2%
*Sept. Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
October 06, 2017 14:23 ET (18:23 GMT)