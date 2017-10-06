On Our Radar

Jump in Retail Sales Expected -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Sep 105.4 (3) 105.3

Wednesday 1000 Job Openings & Aug N/A 6.2M

Labor Turnover

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 7 258K (6) 260K

0830 Producer Price Index Sep +0.4% (8) +0.2%

-- ex food & energy Sep +0.2% (8) +0.1%

Friday 0830 Retail Sales Sep +1.7% (10) -0.2%

-- ex autos Sep +0.9% (10) +0.2%

0830 Consumer Price Index Sep +0.6% (9) +0.4%

-- ex food & energy Sep +0.2% (9) +0.2%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Oct 95.3 (6) 95.1*

(Preliminary)

1000 Business Inventories Aug +0.6% (7) +0.2%

*Sept. Final Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

