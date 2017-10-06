GE Finance Chief Jeff Bornstein to Leave Company

General Electric Co. said several of its top executives are leaving the company, in a high-profile shake-up of the conglomerate under new CEO John Flannery.

GE said its longtime chief financial officer, Jeff Bornstein, will depart as will veterans Beth Comstock, the head of its digital business, and John Rice, the company's top international executive.

The company said Jamie Miller, the head of the company's transportation business, will take over as its chief financial officer.

