Energy Stocks Fall With Oil Futures - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers fell alongside the price of oil, which finished below the psychologically significant $50-per-barrel level. Traders said the experience of Hurricane Harvey when devastation on the Gulf Coast knocked out the refining capacity shaped the preparations for Tropical Storm Nate. The storm is bearing down on the Gulf Coast between Louisiana and Florida. The Baker Hughes tally of active U.S. oil rigs fell by two last week after a surprise increase the week before.
October 06, 2017 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT)