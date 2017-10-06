Daimler's Mercedes-Benz September Sales Boosted by China

Daimler AG (DAI.XE) said on Friday that its Mercedes-Benz group sold 3.7% more vehicles in September, with increased SUV sales and a rise in Chinese demand.

Daimler said its Mercedes-Benz group sales in September rose to 233,655 units. The Mercedes-Benz brand had sales of 220,894 units, up 5%, while smart cars sales declined 9% to 12,761 units.

The Chinese market boosted September sales, with a gain of 11%. However, sales in the U.S. were down 1.7%.

The company said its SUV car segment reached an all-time high, rising 15%, due to solid sales of the GLA, the GLC, the GLC Coupe and the G-Class models.

"In September, we delivered more than 78,000 SUVs to customers, surpassing our previous best mark by more than 7,500 units," said Britta Seeger, who is responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales.

October 06, 2017 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)