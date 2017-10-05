WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Oct 05

IRAQ CLAIMS VICTORY OVER ISLAMIC STATE IN HAWIJA

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over Islamic State in the city of Hawija, one of the militant group's two remaining strongholds in the country.

NATO TO INCREASE COUNTERTERRORISM FUNDING IN LINE WITH TRUMP AGENDA

NATO has reached an agreement with holdout France to increase allied funding for counterterrorism programs, clearing a significant obstacle to the Trump administration's agenda for the alliance.

NOBEL PRIZE IN LITERATURE AWARDED TO KAZUO ISHIGURO

British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, author of "The Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go," has won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature.

DIRE WARNINGS FROM NORTH KOREA 'DECODERS'

Experts outside U.S. government are uncovering amazingly detailed information about North Korea's nuclear capabilities using the regime's propaganda images. They explain how in this video. Photo: North Korea State Media

THREE U.S. TROOPS KILLED IN AMBUSH IN NIGER

Three U.S. Army Green Berets were killed and two others were wounded in an ambush in Niger, marking the first U.S. troops deaths there in support of local forces battling jihadist elements.

OPEC PUSHES RUSSIA TO KEEP HELPING ON OIL PRICES

Saudi Arabia and OPEC are lobbying Russia to stay on board with their efforts to raise oil prices, in an effort that culminates with the first-ever visit by a Saudi monarch to Moscow.

LONG-FEUDING CENTRAL ASIA NATIONS MOVE TO RECONCILE

Post-Soviet Central Asia, a patchwork of often hostile nations separated by seesawing frontiers, is moving to put old disputes aside and embrace a level of cooperation unseen in decades.

HOLLYWOOD PRODUCER IN THE SPOTLIGHT IN NETANYAHU PROBE

Arnon Milchan, an Israeli intelligence agent turned Hollywood producer, has long cultivated ties with his country's leaders. Now, he has become a political problem for the prime minister.

