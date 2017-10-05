What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 5, 2017).

Puerto Rico bond prices sank after Trump said the territory's $73 billion debt load may get wiped out to help hurricane recovery.

The EU upped the stakes in its bid to collect taxes from U.S. technology giants, pressing its cases against Amazon and Apple.

Amazon's flood-the-zone approach to recruiting M.B.A.s is feeding a career frenzy on campus and rankling some rival recruiters.

Senators questioning Equifax's former chief executive attacked the business model of the credit-reporting industry.

Google unveiled a second generation of its hardware devices as it seeks to compete with rivals Apple, Samsung and Amazon.

The Fed's Yellen voiced her support for making sure that bank rules aren't unduly burdensome.

The U.S. and South Korea agreed on a path to amend their trade accord, a target of criticism from Trump.

A House panel chairman asked the SEC to delay a database of stock trades that could be targeted by hackers.

Monsanto posted a profit and revenue rose 4.8% on sales of its new soybean, cotton and corn products.

U.S. stock indexes set records, lifted by internet retailers. The Dow inched up 19.97 points to 22661.64.

PepsiCo said North American sales fell as it shifted resources away from its main soda brands.

