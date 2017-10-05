Tech Higher on Increased Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rallied as investors' risk appetite increased ahead of jobs and earnings data.

Hackers working for the Russian government stole details of how the U.S. penetrates foreign computer networks and defends against cyberattacks after a National Security Agency contractor put the material on his home computer, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Russian hackers may have tracked down the contractor's computer through its use of security software Kaspersky Lab, according to the report.

Netflix plans to raise prices for its video-streaming services in a bid to boost its revenue amid rising content costs and intensifying competition.

