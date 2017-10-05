Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

TIDMSHP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
October 5, 2017
- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company")
Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial
responsibilities
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA")
a) Name Bill Mordan
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Receipt of ADSs following the vesting of Restricted
Stock Units ("RSUs") awarded under the Shire Long
Term Incentive Plan 2015 ("LTIP") on February 12,
2016. The date of vesting follows the second anniversary
of the originally intended date of grant of October
1, 2015. In accordance with the rules of the LTIP,
upon vesting the number of ADSs to be delivered was
increased by an amount equivalent to the value of
dividends paid by the Company in respect of the RSUs
from the award date to the date of vesting.
Nature of the (Details of related disposal of ADSs are referenced
b) transaction in section 5. below.)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$0 5,208
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
d) - Price N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction October 3, 2017
Place of the
f) transaction N/A
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
5. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Automated disposal of ADSs in relation to the vesting
of RSUs referenced in section 4. above. The proceeds
Nature of the of this disposal were used to satisfy personal tax
b) transaction liabilities arising from the vesting of the RSUs.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$153.2803 1,748
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction October 3, 2017
f) Place of the NASDAQ
transaction
Oliver Strawbridge
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874
Media
Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607
Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving
people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,
many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core
therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience,
Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal
Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise
in Oncology.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop
and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of
people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need
conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the
fullest.
www.shire.com
