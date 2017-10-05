Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding

TIDMSHP

Director/PDMR Shareholding

October 5, 2017

- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company")

Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial

responsibilities

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA")

a) Name Bill Mordan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Receipt of ADSs following the vesting of Restricted

Stock Units ("RSUs") awarded under the Shire Long

Term Incentive Plan 2015 ("LTIP") on February 12,

2016. The date of vesting follows the second anniversary

of the originally intended date of grant of October

1, 2015. In accordance with the rules of the LTIP,

upon vesting the number of ADSs to be delivered was

increased by an amount equivalent to the value of

dividends paid by the Company in respect of the RSUs

from the award date to the date of vesting.

Nature of the (Details of related disposal of ADSs are referenced

b) transaction in section 5. below.)

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

$0 5,208

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) - Price N/A (single transaction)

e) Date of the transaction October 3, 2017

Place of the

f) transaction N/A

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

5. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Automated disposal of ADSs in relation to the vesting

of RSUs referenced in section 4. above. The proceeds

Nature of the of this disposal were used to satisfy personal tax

b) transaction liabilities arising from the vesting of the RSUs.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

$153.2803 1,748

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction October 3, 2017

f) Place of the NASDAQ

transaction

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874

Media

Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607

Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779

