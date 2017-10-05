New Federal Rule Clamps Down on Payday Loans

Payday lenders will have to assess whether borrowers are able to repay their loans, among other steps, under a rule unveiled Thursday that brings federal oversight to a $38.5 billion industry previously governed by states.

5 Things to Watch in the September Jobs Report

The Labor Department releases its monthly snapshot of the labor market Friday, covering hiring and unemployment in September.

IMF, World Bank Leaders: Now Is the Time to Prepare for a Future Downturn

Global policy makers are becoming complacent during a moment of calm, doing too little to prepare their economies for a future downturn, the leaders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank said.

Stocks Extend Run of Record Highs; VIX at New Low

The S&P 500 closed at another fresh high, its longest streak of record closes in 20 years. Meanwhile, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge fell to its lowest reading ever.

Randal Quarles, Trump's First Fed Nominee, Wins Senate Approval

The Senate approved Randal Quarles for a key banking oversight post on the Federal Reserve Board, marking President Donald Trump's first imprint on the central bank and his first full-time appointment of a banking regulator.

Fed's George: Delaying Rate Rises Poses Risks to Growth, Financial Stability

Kansas City Fed President Esther George repeated her call for the central bank to continue gradual increases of its benchmark interest rate.

Fed's Williams Sees One More Rate Increase This Year, Three in 2018

San Francisco Fed President John Williams said he sees one further interest-rate increase this year and three more in 2018 as appropriate to keep the economic expansion on track and unemployment low.

U.S. Trade Gap Narrowed in August

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in August, reflecting an increase in exports and a downtick in imports as Hurricane Harvey disrupted shipping along the Gulf Coast.

Oil Advances on Production Cap Discussions

Oil prices advanced Thursday, boosted by discussions between OPEC and Russia to continue a plan to curb production and support prices.

Gold Prices Lose Their Bullish Momentum

Gold-once among this year's best-performing commodities-has tumbled to nearly two-month lows, hurt by waning investor anxiety and expectations for a steady pace of interest-rates hikes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)