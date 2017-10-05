U.S. Trade Gap Narrowed in August

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in August, reflecting an increase in exports and a downtick in imports as Hurricane Harvey disrupted shipping along the Gulf Coast.

Randal Quarles, Trump's First Fed Nominee, Wins Senate Approval

The Senate approved Randal Quarles for a post on the Federal Reserve Board, marking President Donald Trump's first imprint on the central bank and his first full-time appointment of a banking regulator.

U.S. Stocks on Track to Extend Streak of Record Highs

U.S. stocks rose, putting the S&P 500 on course for its longest streak of record closes in 20 years. The broad index added 0.2%.

ECB Discussed Options for Scaling Back QE at Last Meeting

European Central Bank officials discussed options for scaling down their giant bond-buying program at their September meeting, but were worried by the strengthening euro.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell in late September, though recent hurricanes continued to disrupt economic activity in several regions.

Fed's Powell: Regulation Must Take Account of Market Impact

Fed governor Jerome Powell said Thursday government authorities shouldn't think that regulation is the answer to every issue facing financial markets.

Fed's Williams Optimistic About Inflation Reaching 2% Goal

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams expressed confidence inflation will rise to the Fed's 2% target over the next couple of years despite the temporary effects of price drops.

Fed's Harker: Worker Training Is Investment in Economy, Not Just a Cost

Training workers and placing them in jobs should be viewed as an investment in the future of the economy, not a cost to be borne by taxpayers and charities, Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said.

Looking for Bubbles in All the Wrong Places

A key European junk-bond index yields less than 10-year U.S. Treasurys, the global benchmark for risk. It's worth looking a little closer at this apparent through-the-looking-glass moment.

Canada's Trade Deficit Widens in August on Export Weakness

Canada's trade deficit widened in August from the previous month to the fifth-largest on record, as exports fell for a third-consecutive month and are now down on a year-over-year basis.

