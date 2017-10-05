Stocks Run Up as Hang Seng Index Hits 10-Year High

Stock markets in Asia posted broad gains Friday morning as Hong Kong's benchmark index briefly reached its best level in a decade and Japan's Nikkei moved closer to levels last seen in 1996.

No End in Sight for Stocks' Longest Streak in 20 Years

The S&P 500 closed Thursday at its sixth consecutive record high, yet investors don't seem jittery as the economy continues its slow but steady growth.

Trading Database Could Be Delayed Due to Data-Security Hitches

U.S. exchanges overseeing the creation of a vast database of stock and options trades have discussed whether to delay its mid-November launch because the project's contractor hasn't met key data-security milestones, according to people familiar with the matter.

IMF, World Bank Leaders: Now Is the Time to Prepare for a Future Downturn

Global policy makers are becoming complacent during a moment of calm, doing too little to prepare their economies for a future downturn, the leaders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank said.

RBA Still Not Ruling Out Rate Cut

A slump in Australian retail sales is no cause for immediate alarm, but a wider stalling of consumption could still prompt action, central banker Ian Harper tells WSJ.

Fed's George: Delaying Rate Rises Poses Risks to Growth, Financial Stability

Kansas City Fed President Esther George repeated her call for the central bank to continue gradual increases of its benchmark interest rate.

5 Things to Watch in the September Jobs Report

The Labor Department releases its monthly snapshot of the labor market Friday, covering hiring and unemployment in September.

White House Economist Defends GOP's Tax-Overhaul Plan

The new chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers defended the growth-enhancing power of the Trump administration's tax-overhaul plan, while chiding a think tank for releasing an analysis of the proposal before it is complete.

Taxation Tests European Unity

The European Union is selling its push to wrest tax revenue from multinational companies as a step toward leveling the corporate playing field across the continent. But the move risks exacerbating tax disputes among member states, and undermining the bloc's unity.

Forget Bitcoin. Have You Heard of IMFcoin?

The head of the International Monetary Fund has been musing about the future of money, and thinks there is a decent chance it will come from the guardian of the world's monetary system.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)