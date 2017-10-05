OPEC Pushes Russia to Continue Helping on Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia and OPEC are lobbying Russia to stay on board with their efforts to raise oil prices, in an effort that culminates Thursday with the first-ever visit by a Saudi monarch to Moscow.

Markets on Hold a Day After Wall Street Clinched Fresh Record

Stocks showed signs of stalling after gains in internet retailers pushed the S&P 500 to its seventh straight session of gains.

U.S., Korean Officials Agree to Amend Trade Deal Trump Disparaged

The top U.S. and Korean trade officials agreed on a path to make changes to the countries' five-year-old trade pact, although neither side specified what changes would be sought.

Australian Retail Sales Slump

Australian retail sales cratered 0.6% in August, and 0.2% in July, snapping signs of a recovery in spending through the second quarter.

Trump Administration Takes Steps to Replace Obama Clean Power Plan

The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to replace Obama-era federal limits on carbon emissions from power plants, according to an internal agency document, triggering what could be a yearslong process to come up with its own rules.

White House Asks Congress to Approve Hurricane Relief Package

The White House is requesting Congress approve a $29 billion relief package to help Americans affected by recent natural disasters, including those in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 135,000 Jobs in September

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew less than expected last month, according to a report Wednesday, as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma dented employment growth.

Yellen: Fed Should Make Sure Bank Rules Aren't Too Burdensome

Fed chief Janet Yellen voiced support for making sure bank rules aren't unduly burdensome, underscoring her potential flexibility on postcrisis financial regulation as Donald Trump weighs whether to nominate her for a second term.

Draghi Invokes ECB Building's Nazi Past in Fight Against Populism

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi Wednesday invoked a dark chapter in the history of his institution's home building to condemn rising populist trends both in Europe and beyond

Treasury to Withdraw Proposed Tax Rules on 'Valuation Discounts'

The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday it will withdraw proposed Obama-era regulations that would have made it harder for business owners to avoid estate and gift taxes.

