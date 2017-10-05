OPEC Pushes Russia to Continue Helping on Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia and OPEC are lobbying Russia to stay on board with their efforts to raise oil prices, in an effort that culminates Thursday with the first-ever visit by a Saudi monarch to Moscow.

Sempra Revises Oncor Takeover Financing

Sempra Energy has revised the financing for its $9.45 billion proposal to buy Oncor, a Texas power transmission business that is largely owned by bankrupt Energy Future Holdings.

Trump Administration Takes Steps to Replace Obama Clean Power Plan

The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to replace Obama-era federal limits on carbon emissions from power plants, according to an internal agency document, triggering what could be a yearslong process to come up with its own rules.

Analysts See Small Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles grew by 50 billion cubic feet, less than average for this time of year, eliminating the surplus of gas compared to the five-year average.

GulfMark Offshore Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy

GulfMark Offshore won court permission to exit bankruptcy Wednesday after raising $250 million to help dig its oil-and-gas service operation out of financial trouble.

Oil At Two-Week Low

Oil prices fell to a two-week low Wednesday as investors continued to cash in on last week's bullish market and retrace crude's upward march.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply in Latest Week

U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by six million barrels, weekly government data showed, much more than the 300,000 barrels expected by analysts. Gasoline supplies rose by a greater-than-expected 1.6 million barrels.

Mexico's Pemex Finds Partners for Onshore Oil Fields

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos' secured partners Wednesday to increase oil production at mature onshore oilfields in southern Mexico, while an auction to join forces with private companies in two offshore fields received no bids.

Oil-Price Forecasts Fall for Fifth Month in a Row

Banks cut their oil-price forecasts for a fifth consecutive month despite a recent price rally amid concerns that the oversupply of crude will grow next year.

U.S. Auto Makers Step Up Plans for Electric Vehicles

Detroit's largest auto makers ramped up plans for electric vehicles in coming years. GM plans to introduce two more electric vehicles over the next 18 months, and Ford has formed a team to help direct investments toward new electrified vehicles.

