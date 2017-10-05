Honeywell Pursues Acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies

Honeywell International Inc. is pursuing an acquisition of water-filtration company Evoqua Water Technologies, which is laying the groundwork for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Penn National, Pinnacle Entertainment Consider Merger

Penn National Gaming has been in merger discussions with rival casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment, according to people familiar with the matter.

Corona is the New King of Beers

Constellation Brands, the U.S. distributor of Corona and Modelo, reported a 13% jump in beer sales in the summer months

Whirlpool Wins Backing for Import Protection From Key U.S. Panel

Whirlpool won crucial backing from a government panel in its bid to limit competition from foreign washing machine makers, giving the Trump administration another opportunity to invoke little-used powers to ramp up trade enforcement.

YouTube Tweaks Search Results After False Claims Rise to Top

YouTube retooled its search function after top results surfaced videos peddling misinformation, hate and conspiracy on the Las Vegas shooting and NFL anthem protests.

Lawmakers Grill Former Equifax CEO Over Timing of Hack Disclosure

Lawmakers pressed Equifax's former chief executive over the length of time it took the credit-reporting company to inform regulators, shareholders and the general public about its massive breach.

Netflix Raises U.S. Prices in Bid to Fund Big Bet on Content

Netflix is raising prices for its streaming-video services in the U.S., betting that subscribers will tolerate higher monthly fees and help fuel the company's big investments in TV and movie programming.

Earthquake-Related Purchases Lift Wal-Mart de Mexico Sales

exico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB, reported double-digit sales growth in September as emergency purchases following a major earthquake offset the impact of temporary store closures.

Uber's Leadership Inches Closer to Stability

Uber's decision to expand its board and give all shareholders equal voting power is bringing the ride-hailing firm's leadership closer to stability after months of scandal and boardroom infighting.

Big Catalan Bank to Relocate From Region Amid Separatist Drive

Banco de Sabadell is moving to Alicante, Spain, as another Catalan bank, CaixaBank, weighs a relocation following a referendum to form an independent nation apart from Spain.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)