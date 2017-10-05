Netflix Raises U.S. Prices for Many New and Current Members

Netflix plans to raise prices for its video-streaming services in a bid to boost its revenue amid rising content costs.

Vivendi's Offices Raided by Police as Media Moguls Wrangle

Police raided the headquarters of French media company Vivendi, controlled by business tycoon Vincent Bolloré, in an investigation into the French firm's purchase of a stake in Italian rival Mediaset.

TransCanada Ends Two Pipeline Projects

TransCanada said it would end efforts to develop two Canadian energy pipeline projects after facing regulatory delays.

J&J Abandoning Insulin Pumps

J&J's Animas will close and exit the insulin pump business, the company said Thursday, citing increased competition that made selling the pumps unsustainable.

Boeing Deal Targets Flying Taxis

Boeing plans to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences, a maker of aerial drones and pilotless flying systems in a move the company said could pave the way for fleets of small flying taxis.

Deripaska's EN+ to Raise $1.5 Billion in IPO

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's EN+ said it expects to raise about $1.5 billion through an IPO, the biggest listing of a Russian company since the annexation of Crimea.

Spain's Sabadell Mulls Move Out of Catalonia Amid Tensions

The board of Spain's Banco de Sabadell is meeting to approve moving its headquarters out of Catalonia, following a decline in the lender's stock price as the region pushes for independence.

SpaceX Seeks Ambitious Launch Tempo Surpassing Current Rivals

Elon Musk's SpaceX aims to have one of its rockets lift off roughly every two weeks on average through the end of 2018, exceeding any government or company launch schedule around the globe.

Car Makers Woo Saudi Women Drivers

Saudi Arabia's decision last week to lift its ban on women drivers has opened up a large market for car makers searching for growth, and the competition has already begun.

Shipbuilding Tie-Up Sets Sights on Asia

A shipbuilding alliance between Italy and France to create an Airbus-style manufacturing coalition should help the European companies grab a bigger share of the competitive Asia defense market, the head of French naval contractor Naval Group said.

