J&J Abandoning Insulin Pumps

J&J's Animas will close and exit the insulin pump business, the company said Thursday, citing increased competition that made selling the pumps unsustainable.

Deripaska's EN+ to Raise $1.5 Billion in IPO

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's EN+ said it expects to raise about $1.5 billion through an IPO, the biggest listing of a Russian company since the annexation of Crimea.

Spain's Sabadell Mulls Move Out of Catalonia Amid Tensions

The board of Spain's Banco de Sabadell is meeting to approve moving its headquarters out of Catalonia, following a decline in the lender's stock price as the region pushes for independence.

Car Makers Woo Saudi Women Drivers

Saudi Arabia's decision last week to lift its ban on women drivers has opened up a large market for car makers searching for growth, and the competition has already begun.

Shipbuilding Tie-Up Sets Sights on Asia

A shipbuilding alliance between Italy and France to create an Airbus-style manufacturing coalition should help the European companies grab a bigger share of the competitive Asia defense market, the head of French naval contractor Naval Group said.

Shale Juggernaut Shows Signs of Fatigue

American shale drillers, which defied expectations and upended traditional oil markets by increasing production in the face of lower prices, are finally showing signs of slowing down.

Sempra Revises Oncor Takeover Financing

Sempra Energy has revised the financing for its $9.45 billion proposal to buy Oncor, a Texas power transmission business that is largely owned by bankrupt Energy Future Holdings.

Verizon's Top Media Executive Marni Walden to Leave

Verizon Communications said its top media executive, Marni Walden, is leaving in February and her responsibilities will be split among existing executives at the telecom giant.

Apple Releases Update to Fix Watch Connectivity Issue

Apple Inc. issued a software update Wednesday that it said addresses some cellular-connectivity issues that have affected its newest smartwatch.

Google Doubles Down on Hardware With New Phones and Speakers

Google unveiled the second generation of its line of hardware devices it introduced last year, including its Pixel smartphone and Google Home speaker, touting technology upgrades and sleeker designs.

