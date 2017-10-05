Shale Juggernaut Shows Signs of Fatigue

American shale drillers, which defied expectations and upended traditional oil markets by increasing production in the face of lower prices, are finally showing signs of slowing down.

Deripaska's EN+ to Raise $1.5 Billion in IPO

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's EN+ said it expects to raise about $1.5 billion through an IPO, the biggest listing of a Russian company since the annexation of Crimea.

Shipbuilding Tie-Up Sets Sights on Asia

A shipbuilding alliance between Italy and France to create an Airbus-style manufacturing coalition should help the European companies grab a bigger share of the competitive Asia defense market, the head of French naval contractor Naval Group said.

Sempra Revises Oncor Takeover Financing

Sempra Energy has revised the financing for its $9.45 billion proposal to buy Oncor, a Texas power transmission business that is largely owned by bankrupt Energy Future Holdings.

Companies That Perform Best Don't Pay CEOs the Most

CEO pay and company performance don't match up over the long term, according to new research comparing 10 years of stock-market returns and the compensation chief executives received during that time.

Amazon Must Pay $300 Million in Back Taxes, EU Says

The European Union raised the stakes in its push to collect taxes from U.S. tech giants, pressing its cases against Amazon and Apple.

Verizon's Top Media Executive Marni Walden to Leave

Verizon Communications said its top media executive, Marni Walden, is leaving in February and her responsibilities will be split among existing executives at the telecom giant.

Apple Releases Update to Fix Watch Connectivity Issue

Apple Inc. issued a software update Wednesday that it said addresses some cellular-connectivity issues that have affected its newest smartwatch.

Google Doubles Down on Hardware With New Phones and Speakers

Google unveiled the second generation of its line of hardware devices it introduced last year, including its Pixel smartphone and Google Home speaker, touting technology upgrades and sleeker designs.

Google Parent Nears Deal to Build Its Vision of a City in Toronto

A subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet is nearing a deal to develop part of Toronto's waterfront, the first major foray of the search-engine giant into the creation of high-tech urban space.

