Shipbuilding Tie-Up Sets Sights on Asia

A shipbuilding alliance between Italy and France to create an Airbus-style manufacturing coalition should help the European companies grab a bigger share of the competitive Asia defense market, the head of French naval contractor Naval Group said.

Sempra Revises Oncor Takeover Financing

Sempra Energy has revised the financing for its $9.45 billion proposal to buy Oncor, a Texas power transmission business that is largely owned by bankrupt Energy Future Holdings.

Amazon Must Pay $300 Million in Back Taxes, EU Says

The European Union raised the stakes in its push to collect taxes from U.S. tech giants, pressing its cases against Amazon and Apple.

Verizon's Top Media Executive Marni Walden to Leave

Verizon Communications said its top media executive, Marni Walden, is leaving in February and her responsibilities will be split among existing executives at the telecom giant.

Apple Releases Update to Fix Watch Connectivity Issue

Apple Inc. issued a software update Wednesday that it said addresses some cellular-connectivity issues that have affected its newest smartwatch.

Google Doubles Down on Hardware With New Phones and Speakers

Google unveiled the second generation of its line of hardware devices it introduced last year, including its Pixel smartphone and Google Home speaker, touting technology upgrades and sleeker designs.

Google Parent Nears Deal to Build Its Vision of a City in Toronto

A subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet is nearing a deal to develop part of Toronto's waterfront, the first major foray of the search-engine giant into the creation of high-tech urban space.

Foxconn Chooses Wisconsin Town For Its Factory

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.

AT&T to Keep 'Telephone Company Culture' Out of Time Warner

AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said the telecommunications giant isn't looking to bring a "telephone company culture" to Time Warne and "really screw it up" after it closes its pending $85 billion acquisition of the media company.

SpaceX's Mars Vision Puts Pressure on NASA

Elon Musk's announcement last week accelerating plans for manned flights to Mars ratchets up political and public relations pressure on NASA's efforts to reach the same goal.

