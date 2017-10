Shares of health-care companies were flat as traders rotated into more economically sensitive areas in light of growth and interest-rate outlooks.

Johnson & Johnson's Animas Corp. unit is set to close and exit the insulin pump business, the company said, citing increased competition that made selling the pumps unsustainable.

October 05, 2017 17:17 ET (21:17 GMT)