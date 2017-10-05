Energy Higher After Saudi, Russia Meeting -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose amid signs of an extended production deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Saudi Arabia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are lobbying Russia to stay on board with their efforts to raise oil prices, a case brought directly by Saudi King Salman to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the first-ever visit by a Saudi monarch to Moscow.

Canadian pipeline company TransCanada said it would end efforts to develop two Canadian energy pipeline projects after facing regulatory delays.

