Decline in Payroll Growth Expected Following Hurricanes -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +80K (24) +156K
0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 4.4% (24) 4.4%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Sep +0.3% (17) +0.1%
1000 Wholesale Inventories Aug +1.0% (11) +0.6%
1500 Consumer Credit Aug +$15.0B (7) +$18.5B
*All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
October 05, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)