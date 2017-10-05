Decline in Payroll Growth Expected Following Hurricanes -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +80K (24) +156K

0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 4.4% (24) 4.4%

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Sep +0.3% (17) +0.1%

1000 Wholesale Inventories Aug +1.0% (11) +0.6%

1500 Consumer Credit Aug +$15.0B (7) +$18.5B

*All private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)