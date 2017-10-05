Canada's Trade Deficit Widens in August to C$3.41 Billion

Canada's trade deficit widened in August from the previous month to the fifth-largest on record, as exports fell for a third consecutive month. Imports, meanwhile, were largely unchanged.

Canada's merchandise trade deficit in August stood at a seasonally adjusted 3.41 billion Canadian dollars ($2.73 billion), Statistics Canada said Thursday, compared with a revised C$2.98 billion shortfall in the previous month.

The August trade deficit was wider than what traders anticipated. According to economists at Royal Bank of Canada, market expectations heading into Thursday's Canada trade report was for a C$2.6 billion shortfall.

Canada's monthly trade data covers the export and import of goods, and doesn't include services.

Paul Vieira

