This Flowchart Will Show You What Kind of Learner You Are:

Like many professionals, you probably crave opportunities for development. While training sessions and courses of all kinds can be valuable to your career progress, the most beneficial resources will be those that align with your particular style of learning.

You see, not everyone learns the same way. Some of us love to soak up info from a well-delivered lecture, while others prefer a more hands-on approach. There's no wrong way to learn: Whatever works for you is right.

However, few of us know what our learning styles are. We may be vaguely aware that we enjoy reading over watching a presentation, but we're not necessarily sure of the specific avenues by which we most efficiently process new information.

If you'd like to better understand what kind of learner you are, check out this flowchart from personal lenders Pounds to Pocket, which can help you determine your learning style and give you an in-depth look at how to best approach professional development opportunities based on where you fall: