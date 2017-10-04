Oil Futures Remain Lower Following API Report

Oil futures fell to near their lowest level in two weeks in Asian trading, with the U.S. benchmark at the psychologically key $50 a barrel level, as an industry group's report showed a sizeable jump in U.S. gasoline inventories last week.

--November Nymex light, sweet crude oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.8% at $50.01 in the Globex trading session while gasoline dropped 1.2% to $1.5470 a gallon. ICE December Brent fell 0.7% to $55.61 a barrel.

--The American Petroleum Institute said late Tuesday that gas supplies rose 4.2 million barrels last week, much more than what analysts expect Wednesday weekly government report to show.

