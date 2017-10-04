Eurozone Retail Sales Fall Again, Posing Quandary for ECB

Retail sales declined across the euro area for the second straight month in August, signaling a warning to the European Central Bank as it considers a reduction in its stimulus measures.

ECB Sets Out New Rules to Tackle Bad Loans

The European Central Bank published new rules to strengthen the buffer that banks use to cover bad loans, its latest move to tackle a major problem for the region's banking sector.

European Stock Rally Stalls on Spanish Tensions

European stocks paused their longest winning streak in over two years amid steep declines in Spanish bank shares.

Wary Investors Push Oil Prices Back Down

Oil prices slid as investors continued to cash in on last week's bullish market and retrace crude's upward march.

Iceland Cuts Main Rate for Third Time in 2017

Iceland's central bank said it would cut its key interest rate for the third time in 2017, amid easing tourism growth and subdued inflation.

India's Central Bank Leaves Rates Unchanged

India's central bank left its main lending rate unchanged and lowered its growth forecast as it waited for more evidence inflation will remain in check in the South Asian nation.

Big-Rig Orders Post Another Monthly Increase on Improving Freight Market

Trucking companies accelerated big-rig orders for the fourth consecutive month, bolstered by strong manufacturing activity and an improving freight market.

Apartment Slowdown Spreads to Less Expensive Cities

A chill that started in the New York and San Francisco rental-apartment markets last year is spreading to less expensive cities.

SEC Weighs How to Protect Vast Trading Database From Hackers

U.S. regulators, already grappling with defending their systems against hackers, are taking a fresh look at how to protect a vast database of stock-market trades that promises to be an even bigger target of cyberthieves.

BOC Official: Firm Creation Should Pick Up Speed Amid Growth

Canadian economic growth is expected to slow in the next few quarters but remain at a pace that encourages investors to start new firms, Bank of Canada deputy governor Sylvain Leduc said.

October 04, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)