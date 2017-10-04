Wary Investors Push Oil Prices Back Down

Oil prices slid as investors continued to cash in on last week's bullish market and retrace crude's upward march.

U.S. Crude-Oil Supplies Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil inventories are expected to show a decrease of 300,000 barrels in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show an increase of 1.2 million barrels on average.

Oil-Price Forecasts Fall for Fifth Month in a Row

Banks cut their oil-price forecasts for a fifth consecutive month despite a recent price rally amid concerns that the oversupply of crude will grow next year.

U.S. Auto Makers Step Up Plans for Electric Vehicles

Detroit's largest auto makers ramped up plans for electric vehicles in coming years. GM plans to introduce two more electric vehicles over the next 18 months, and Ford has formed a team to help direct investments toward new electrified vehicles.

Tesla Misses Model 3 Production Goals

Tesla badly missed its goal of building 1,500 Model 3 cars in the third quarter, only managing 260, in the first sign that the production ramp-up for the new sedan isn't going as smoothly as planned.

China, With Methodical Discipline, Conjures a Market for Electric Cars

Nearly half of all plug-in vehicles are sold in China, driven by multiple subsidies and regulations, creating a giant test bed for local design and technology. Global vehicle makers are accelerating their battery-powered efforts to keep up.

Oil Prices Bounce Back in Third Quarter

Oil investors got a reprieve from falling oil prices in the third quarter, thanks to unexpectedly strong demand for crude and signs of ebbing U.S. production.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Six in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by six in the past week to 750, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. The gas-rig count fell by one.

Energy Department Urges Pricing Shift Favorable to Coal, Nuclear

The Trump administration is urging independent energy regulators to change how electricity is priced, proposing new rules that would bolster revenue for coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

U.S. Offers Vogtle Nuclear Plant $3.7 Billion in Loan Guarantees

The Trump administration offered an additional $3.7 billion in loan guarantees to a troubled nuclear power plant project in Georgia that is billions over budget and years behind schedule, raising the total federal loan guarantees to $12 billion.

