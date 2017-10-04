EU Orders Recoup of $300 Million in Amazon Back Taxes

Continue Reading Below

The European Union upped the stakes in its push to collect taxes from U.S. tech giants, pressing its cases against Amazon.com and Apple.

PepsiCo, Pushing Healthier Drinks, Loses Market Share in Sodas

PepsiCo, attempting to diversify its beverage portfolio with less sugary drinks, shifted too much shelf space and marketing money away from its main soda brands in the third quarter, causing a drop in North American sales, company executives said.

Yahoo Estimate of Breached Accounts Triples to 3 Billion

A massive data breach at Yahoo in 2013 was far more extensive than previously disclosed, affecting all of its 3 billion user accounts, its parent company Verizon said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Sears Canada Bankruptcy Deals Threaten to Sink Chairman's Bid

Sears Canada is on the verge of liquidation after a court-appointed monitor proposed asset sales that would undermine a pending going-concern bid by management.

Uber Board Approves Series of Corporate Reforms

Uber's board has approved a series of corporate reforms along with a multi-billion investment from SoftBank that are designed to strengthen the company's governance while at the same time strip power from former CEO Travis Kalanick.

Uber's Indian Rival in Talks to Raise Up to $2 Billion

Uber Technologies Inc.'s rival in India, Ola, is in talks to raise as much as $2 billion, a cash injection that would provide added fuel to fight the San Francisco ride-hailing giant in the world's second-most-populous country.

PwC Reports Higher Global Revenue

PricewaterhouseCoopers recorded $37.7 billion in global revenue in its most recent fiscal year, up 5% from the previous year in U.S. dollar terms, the Big Four accounting firm said Wednesday.

Tesco Resumes Dividend as Profits Surge

Tesco reported Wednesday an eight-fold rise in first-half pretax profit and returned to the dividend list after a three-year hiatus

Derek Jeter's Banker Joins Rockefellers in New Wall Street Venture

Rockefeller & Co. is expected to appoint Greg Fleming as CEO, part of a deal in which the firm will be acquired by hedge-fund firm Viking Global Investors and recast as an adviser and asset manager to the ultrawealthy.

Charter Communications Strike Ratchets Up

A lengthy labor dispute between cable giant Charter Communications Inc. and its workers is escalating, with the union launching a new ad campaign.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)