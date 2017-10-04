EU Orders Recoup of $300 Million in Amazon Back Taxes

The European Union upped the stakes in its push to collect taxes from U.S. tech giants, pressing its cases against Amazon.com and Apple.

Yahoo Estimate of Breached Accounts Triples to 3 Billion

A massive data breach at Yahoo in 2013 was far more extensive than previously disclosed, affecting all of its 3 billion user accounts, its parent company Verizon said.

Uber Board Approves Series of Corporate Reforms

Uber's board has approved a series of corporate reforms along with a multi-billion investment from SoftBank that are designed to strengthen the company's governance while at the same time strip power from former CEO Travis Kalanick.

Uber's Indian Rival in Talks to Raise Up to $2 Billion

Uber Technologies Inc.'s rival in India, Ola, is in talks to raise as much as $2 billion, a cash injection that would provide added fuel to fight the San Francisco ride-hailing giant in the world's second-most-populous country.

PwC Reports Higher Global Revenue

PricewaterhouseCoopers recorded $37.7 billion in global revenue in its most recent fiscal year, up 5% from the previous year in U.S. dollar terms, the Big Four accounting firm said Wednesday.

Charter Communications Strike Ratchets Up

A lengthy labor dispute between cable giant Charter Communications Inc. and its workers is escalating, with the union launching a new ad campaign.

Disney's Iger Says 'Empathy' Led Him Not to Punish ESPN's Jemele Hill Over Tweets

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Robert Iger was personally involved in the decision not to discipline ESPN's Jemele Hill after she tweeted that President Trump was a "white supremacist," the CEO said Tuesday.

Renovate America Names New CEO, Announces Outside Review Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Renovate America Inc., the largest lender of energy-saving home improvement loans, announced a companywide shake-up Tuesday, including the ouster of one of its co-founders and the demotion of another from chief executive to a strategy role.

Mattel Taps Former Sprint CFO in Executive Revamp

Troubled toy maker Mattel Inc. announced an overhaul of its top ranks Tuesday with a roster of industry outsiders-including a new financial chief.

Tesco Resumes Dividend as Profits Surge

Tesco reported Wednesday an eight-fold rise in first-half pretax profit and returned to the dividend list after a three-year hiatus

