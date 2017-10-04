Foxconn Chooses Wisconsin Town For Its Factory

Associated Press

RACINE, Wis. -- Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.

The exact site was announced by local officials following months of negotiations with the company and landowners. Mount Pleasant has a population of about 26,000. It is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee and 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Chicago.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave calls the plant and its potential $10 billion investment a turning point for the country. The intended industrial complex would be the largest in the state and could eventually employ 13,000 people.

The Wisconsin Legislature approved a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn and the state's economic development agency is working on the final contract.

