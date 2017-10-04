Decline in Payroll Growth Expected Following Hurricanes -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 30 270K (16) 272K

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Aug $42.7B (21) $43.7B

1000 Factory Orders Aug +1.0% (19) -3.3%

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Sep +80K (24) +156K

0830 Unemployment Rate Sep 4.4% (24) 4.4%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Sep +0.3% (17) +0.1%

1000 Wholesale Inventories Aug +1.0% (11) +0.6%

1500 Consumer Credit Aug +$15.0B (7) +$18.5B

*All private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

October 04, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)