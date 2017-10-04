Canada Monetary Reserves Fell $764 Million in September from August

Canada's official international reserves declined $764 million in September, the country's federal Finance Department reported Wednesday.

At Sept. 29, the reserves of foreign currencies and other monetary assets totaled $84.34 billion, down from $85.10 billion a month earlier.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. funds.

The government reported no official intervention in the foreign-currency market in September and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

The Finance Department reported that the amount of Canada bills outstanding decreased by $97.2 million to $2.80 billion in September. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

Canada's Finance Department said the foreign-currency reserves at Sept. 29 included: securities $64.40 billion, deposits $9.86 billion, special drawing rights $7.90 billion, and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund $2.18 billion.

The $764 million net drop in the reserves in September involved:

-reserves management operations down $363 million;

-return on investments down $383 million;

-foreign-currency debt charges down $131 million;

-revaluation effects up $113 million;

-no net government operations recorded;

-no official intervention reported.

Currency composition of deposits and securities at Sept. 29 included: U.S. dollars $49.29 billion, Euro $15.96 billion, Pound Sterling $8.02 billion, Yen $996 million.

October 04, 2017 08:31 ET (12:31 GMT)