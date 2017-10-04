112 Questions to Ask to Get to Know Your New Hire

At Red Branch Media, we love to get to know our new hires with a game we call "New Brancher Trivia." Usually, we pair new Branchers up and have existing employees try to guess which answer goes with which new hire. Besides making our new hires feel a little more at ease, this game also encourages employees to spend time getting to know their new colleagues.

Below are 112 questions that are great for getting to know your new hires, breaking the ice with new colleagues, and/or making new work friends. Heck, you can even crib them for your own version of onboarding trivia!

If you could have one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?

If you were an animal, what would you be?

What was your favorite childhood toy?

If your house were on fire, what possession would you save?

Name one odd skill you have that most people don't.

Name a class you took when you were little.

What is your very favorite book?

There's a movie quote on your grave. What is it?

We're moving the Red Branch Media office to your dream location? Where is it?

You got your dream job. What are you doing?

What was the name of your childhood pet?

It's ten years ago. Who was your big Hollywood crush?

Who is your big Hollywood crush today?

If you didn't have to sleep, what would you do with the extra time?

What's your favorite piece of clothing you own/have owned?

What hobby would you get into if neither time nor money were an issue?

What would your perfect room look like?

How often do you play sports?

What fictional place would you most like to go?

What job would you be terrible at?

When was the last time you climbed a tree?

If you could turn any activity into an Olympic sport, what would you have a good chance at winning a medal for?

What is the most annoying habit that other people have?

What job do you think you'd be really good at?

What skill would you like to master?

What would be the most amazing adventure to go on?

If you had unlimited funds to build a house that you would live in for the rest of your life, what would the finished house be like?

What's your favorite drink?

What state or country do you never want to go back to?

What songs have you completely memorized?

What game or movie universe would you most like to live in?

What do you consider to be your best find?

Are you usually early or late?

What would be your ideal way to spend the weekend?

What is something that is considered a luxury, but you don't think you could live without?

What's your claim to fame?

What's something you like to do the old-fashioned way?

What's your favorite genre of book or movie?

How often do you people watch?

What have you only recently formed an opinion about?

What's the best single day on the calendar?

What are you interested in that most people haven't heard of?

At which store would you like to max out your credit card?

Which storybook/cartoon character turns you on the most?

What was your favorite T.V. show when growing up?

Choose a movie title for the story of your life.

What was your favorite toy as a kid?

How old is the oldest pair of shoes in your closet?

Can you play any instruments?

What is the oldest thing in your refrigerator?

What is the nerdiest thing you do in your spare time?

What is your favorite cereal?

What, if anything, have you ever regifted?

What was the worst punishment you received at school?

What's the strangest talent you have?

What was your childhood nickname?

Do you have any strange phobias?

What's your favorite flavor of Pringles?

Have you ever had a poem or a song written about you?

Which way does your toilet paper hang on the wall — over or under?

What, or who, are you a "closet" fan of?

When did you accept a dare that you later regretted?

What is one thing that all of your love interests have had in common?

Where and when did you have your first kiss?

What are three things still left on your bucket list?

If you could have any one superpower, which would you choose?

What is the worst pet you have ever had?

What was your favorite food when you were a child?

What's the No. 1 most played song on your iPod?

What is one of your favorite quotes?

What's your favorite indoor/outdoor activity?

What chore do you absolutely hate doing?

What is your favorite form of exercise?

What is your favorite time of day/day of the week/month of the year?

What's your least favorite mode of transportation?

What is your favorite body part?

What sound do you love?

If you could throw any kind of party, what would it be like and what would it be for?

If you could paint a picture of any scenery you've seen before, what would you paint?

If you could choose to stay a certain age forever, what age would it be?

If you knew the world would end in 2012, what would you have done differently?

If you could choose anyone, who would you pick as your mentor?

If you could witness any event past, present or future, what would it be?

If you could learn to do anything, what would it be?

If you had to work on only one project for the next year, what would it be?

If you were immortal for a day, what would you do?

If you had to change your first name, what would you change it to?

If you could meet anyone, living or dead, who would you meet?

If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do?

If you were reincarnated as an animal/drink/ice cream flavor, what would it be?

If you could know the answer to any question besides "What is the meaning of life?", what would it be?

If you could be any fictional character, who would you choose?

Which celebrity do you get mistaken for?

What do you want to be when you grow up?

When you have 30 minutes of free time, how do you pass the time?

What would you name your autobiography?

What songs are included on the soundtrack to your life?

Have you ever had something happen to you that you thought was bad but it turned out to be for the best?

What was one of the best parties you've ever been to?

What was the last movie, TV show, or book that made you cry?

What's the hardest thing you've ever done?

What was the last experience that made you a stronger person?

What did you do growing up that got you into trouble?

When was the last time you had an amazing meal?

What's the best/worst gift you've ever given/received?

What do you miss most about being a kid?

What is your first memory of being really excited?

What was the first thing you bought with your own money?

When was the last time you were nervous?

What is something you learned in the last week?

What story does your family always tell about you?

At what age did you become an adult?

Questions of any form are a great way to get to know your new hires and your team in general. After all, you spend 40+ hours a week with these people, so you should probably get to know them! Of course, the process for onboarding and engagement doesn't stop there. Put in the work to make your new hires feel like a part of the team. It'll pay off in the end.

A version of this article originally appeared on the Red Branch Media blog.

Maren Hogan is founder and CEO of Red Branch Media. You can read more of her work on Forbes, Business Insider, Entrepreneur, and her blog, Marenated.