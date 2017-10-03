U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to show a decrease in data due Wednesday from the Department of Energy, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders surveyed showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have decreased by 300,000 barrels, on average, in the week ended Sept. 29.

Four analysts expect stockpiles to rise and seven expect them to fall. Forecasts range from an increase of 2.7 million barrels to a decrease of 3 million barrels.

The closely watched survey from the Energy Information Administration is due at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles are expected to show an increase of 1.2 million barrels on average, according to analysts. Ten analysts expect them rise and one expects them to fall. Estimates range from a decline of 1.4 million to an increase of 2.8 million barrels.

Stocks of distillates, which include heating oil and diesel, are expected to fall by 1.8 million barrels. Ten analysts expect a decrease and one expects an increase. Forecasts range from an increase of 500,000 barrels to a fall of 3 million barrels.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Refinery use is seen increasing by 1.1 percentage points to 89.7% of capacity. Eight analysts expect an increase and one expects a decrease. Two didn't report expectations. Forecasts range from a decline of 0.5 point to an increase of 2 points.

Crude Gasoline Distillates Refinery Use

Citi Futures -1.5 1 -2 1

Commodity Research Group 2.7 -1.4 - 0.8 1.7

Confluence Investment Management 2 1 -2 2

Energy Management Institute -1.8 1.3 -2 1.5

First Standard Financial -1.4 2.8 -0.9 N/A

IAF Advisors 2 0.5 -1.5 N/A

Mizuho -0.5 2 0.5 0.5

Price Futures Group -3 1 -3 1

Ritterbusch and Associates -2.0 1.6 -3.0 -0.5

Schneider Electric -2.6 1.8 -2.2 0.5

Tradition Energy 2.5 2 -2.5 2

AVERAGE -0.3 1.2 -1.8 1.1

Write to Stephanie Yang at stephanie.yang@wsj.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2017 14:08 ET (18:08 GMT)