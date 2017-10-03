Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3

TIDMSHP

Director/PDMR Shareholding

October 3, 2017

- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Susan Kilsby

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Chairman - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

a) instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. Kilsby's

total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of

b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

See appendix below

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) - Price Weighted average price Volume

$152.5659 178

e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017

f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name William Burns

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Senior Independent Director - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument, type Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary

a) of instrument Shares")

Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of

Mr. Burns' total fees that are paid in Ordinary Shares

for the period of service from July 1 to September

b) Nature of the transaction 30, 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

See appendix below

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) - Price Weighted average price Volume

GBP37.8504 193

e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017

f) Place of the transaction XLON / BATE / CHIX / MSPL / TRQX

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Dominic Blakemore

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument, type Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary

a) of instrument Shares")

Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of

Mr. Blakemore's total fees that are paid in Ordinary

Shares for the period of service from July 1 to September

b) Nature of the transaction 30, 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

See appendix below

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) - Price Weighted average price Volume

GBP37.8504 180

e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017

f) Place of the transaction XLON / BATE / CHIX / MSPL / TRQX

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Olivier Bohuon

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument, type Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary

a) of instrument Shares")

Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of

Mr. Bohuon's total fees that are paid in Ordinary

Shares for the period of service from July 1 to September

b) Nature of the transaction 30, 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

See appendix below

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) - Price Weighted average price Volume

GBP37.8504 170

e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017

f) Place of the transaction XLON / BATE / CHIX / MSPL / TRQX

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Ian Clark

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

a) instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Mr. Clark's

total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of

b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

See appendix below

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) - Price Weighted average price Volume

$152.5659 49

e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017

f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Gail Fosler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

a) instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. Fosler's

total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of

b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

See appendix below

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) - Price Weighted average price Volume

$152.5659 48

e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017

f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Steven Gillis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

a) instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Dr. Gillis'

total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of

b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

See appendix below

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) - Price Weighted average price Volume

$152.5659 58

e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017

f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name David Ginsburg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument, type

a) of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Dr. Ginsburg's

total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of

b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

See appendix below

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) - Price Weighted average price Volume

$152.5659 54

e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017

f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Sara Mathew

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

a) instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. Mathew's

total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of

b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

See appendix below

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) - Price Weighted average price Volume

$152.5659 51

e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017

f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Anne Minto

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument, type Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary

a) of instrument Shares")

Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of

Ms. Minto's total fees that are paid in Ordinary Shares

for the period of service from July 1 to September

b) Nature of the transaction 30, 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

See appendix below

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) - Price Weighted average price Volume

GBP37.8504 190

e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017

f) Place of the transaction XLON / BATE / CHIX / MSPL / TRQX

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Albert Stroucken

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument, type

a) of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Mr. Stroucken's

total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of

b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

See appendix below

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) - Price Weighted average price Volume

$152.5659 59

e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017

f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL

Appendix: individual / aggregated transaction details for PDMRs

Shire plc American Depositary Shares

Place of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s)

XNAS $152.5900 100

ARCX $152.5900 97

MSPL $152.5500 300

Weighted average price Aggregated volume

Total $152.5659 497

Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each

Place of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s)

XLON GBP37.8500 242

XLON GBP37.8500 91

XLON GBP37.8500 91

BATE GBP37.8500 2

BATE GBP37.8500 75

CHIX GBP37.8500 165

MSPL GBP37.9150 4

TRQX GBP37.8500 63

Place of the transaction Weighted average price Aggregated volume

XLON GBP37.8500 424

BATE GBP37.8500 77

CHIX GBP37.8500 165

MSPL GBP37.9150 4

TRQX GBP37.8500 63

Total GBP37.8504 733

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874

Media

Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607

Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving

people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,

many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core

therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience,

Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal

Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise

in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop

and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of

people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need

conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the

fullest.

www.shire.com

