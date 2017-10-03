Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3

TIDMSHP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
October 3, 2017
- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Susan Kilsby
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chairman - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
a) instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. Kilsby's
total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of
b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
d) - Price Weighted average price Volume
$152.5659 178
e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name William Burns
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Senior Independent Director - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument, type Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary
a) of instrument Shares")
Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of
Mr. Burns' total fees that are paid in Ordinary Shares
for the period of service from July 1 to September
b) Nature of the transaction 30, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
d) - Price Weighted average price Volume
GBP37.8504 193
e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XLON / BATE / CHIX / MSPL / TRQX
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Dominic Blakemore
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument, type Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary
a) of instrument Shares")
Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of
Mr. Blakemore's total fees that are paid in Ordinary
Shares for the period of service from July 1 to September
b) Nature of the transaction 30, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
d) - Price Weighted average price Volume
GBP37.8504 180
e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XLON / BATE / CHIX / MSPL / TRQX
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Olivier Bohuon
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument, type Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary
a) of instrument Shares")
Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of
Mr. Bohuon's total fees that are paid in Ordinary
Shares for the period of service from July 1 to September
b) Nature of the transaction 30, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
d) - Price Weighted average price Volume
GBP37.8504 170
e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XLON / BATE / CHIX / MSPL / TRQX
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Ian Clark
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
a) instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Mr. Clark's
total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of
b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
d) - Price Weighted average price Volume
$152.5659 49
e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Gail Fosler
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
a) instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. Fosler's
total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of
b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
d) - Price Weighted average price Volume
$152.5659 48
e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Steven Gillis
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
a) instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Dr. Gillis'
total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of
b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
d) - Price Weighted average price Volume
$152.5659 58
e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name David Ginsburg
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument, type
a) of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Dr. Ginsburg's
total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of
b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
d) - Price Weighted average price Volume
$152.5659 54
e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Sara Mathew
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
instrument, type of
a) instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. Mathew's
total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of
b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
d) - Price Weighted average price Volume
$152.5659 51
e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Anne Minto
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument, type Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary
a) of instrument Shares")
Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part of
Ms. Minto's total fees that are paid in Ordinary Shares
for the period of service from July 1 to September
b) Nature of the transaction 30, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
d) - Price Weighted average price Volume
GBP37.8504 190
e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XLON / BATE / CHIX / MSPL / TRQX
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Albert Stroucken
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument, type
a) of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Mr. Stroucken's
total fees that are paid in ADSs for the period of
b) Nature of the transaction service from July 1 to September 30, 2017.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
See appendix below
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
d) - Price Weighted average price Volume
$152.5659 59
e) Date of the transaction September 29, 2017
f) Place of the transaction XNAS / ARCX / MSPL
Appendix: individual / aggregated transaction details for PDMRs
Shire plc American Depositary Shares
Place of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s)
XNAS $152.5900 100
ARCX $152.5900 97
MSPL $152.5500 300
Weighted average price Aggregated volume
Total $152.5659 497
Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
Place of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s)
XLON GBP37.8500 242
XLON GBP37.8500 91
XLON GBP37.8500 91
BATE GBP37.8500 2
BATE GBP37.8500 75
CHIX GBP37.8500 165
MSPL GBP37.9150 4
TRQX GBP37.8500 63
Place of the transaction Weighted average price Aggregated volume
XLON GBP37.8500 424
BATE GBP37.8500 77
CHIX GBP37.8500 165
MSPL GBP37.9150 4
TRQX GBP37.8500 63
Total GBP37.8504 733
Oliver Strawbridge
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874
Media
Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607
Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving
people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,
many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core
therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience,
Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal
Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise
in Oncology.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop
and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of
people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need
conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the
fullest.
www.shire.com
