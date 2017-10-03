Shell Reports Leak, Emissions at Deer Park, Texas Facility

Royal Dutch Shell reported a leak and emissions Tuesday at its Deer Park, Texas refinery and chemical plant.

Continue Reading Below

"A leak was found on the bottom of debutanizer distillation column. The cause of the leak is still under investigation," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It added that it was "reducing feed rate to unit to minimize emissions."

Deer Park is located along the Houston Ship Channel, 20 miles east of downtown Houston. The facility includes a 326,000-barrel-a-day refinery.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)