U.S. Stocks Extend Gains on Strong Car Sales

U.S. stocks extended gains as upbeat car-sales data and a rise in airline stocks helped lift major indexes to fresh records. The Dow industrials gained 0.4%.

GM, Ford, Toyota Post Sharply Higher Sales in September

Major auto makers posted mostly solid sales gains in September amid heavier discounts and surging demand to replace hurricane-damaged vehicles, giving the industry relief from months of declining results.

Holiday Sales Forecasts Are Rosy, but Not for All Retailers

Sales overall are likely to be strong over the winter holidays, buoyed by low unemployment and rising stock markets that help high-income shoppers feel flush, according to several retail industry groups and consultants.

Oil Slips on Signs of Higher Production

Oil prices edged lower Tuesday, as the market weighed signs of increasing production against the rebalancing of global supply and demand.

Regulators Fret About Cyber Risk After SEC Hack

A pair of top U.S. regulators called for increased attention to cyber risks to the financial system Tuesday in the wake of the hack of the Securities and Exchange Commission's corporate filing system.

Why Emerging Markets Are Popping Despite the Risks

The amount of money flowing into emerging markets is set to top $1 trillion in 2017, the biggest flow of funds in three years, as economic growth in these countries and low returns in the developed world create a sweet spot for many developing nations.

Brexit Talks Show Continuing Divide Between U.K., EU Lawmakers

British government ministers presented an upbeat picture of the U.K.'s prospects outside the EU, as European lawmakers said too little headway had been made in Brexit talks to allow discussions to begin on a future trade deal with the U.K.

Big-Rig Orders Post Another Monthly Increase on Improving Freight Market

Trucking companies accelerated big-rig orders for the fourth consecutive month, bolstered by strong manufacturing activity and an improving freight market.

Abu Dhabi Launches $10 Billion Bond Sale

Abu Dhabi launched the sale of bonds worth $10 billion, raising cash from the international markets to help bolster the oil exporter's finances.

SEC Weighs How to Protect Vast Trading Database From Hackers

U.S. regulators, already grappling with defending their systems against hackers, are taking a fresh look at how to protect a vast database of stock-market trades that promises to be an even bigger target of cyberthieves.

October 03, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)