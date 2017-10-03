U.S. Stocks Extend Gains on Strong Car Sales

U.S. stocks extended gains as upbeat car-sales data and a rise in airline stocks helped lift major indexes to fresh records. The Dow industrials gained 0.4%.

GM, Ford, Toyota Post Sharply Higher Sales in September

Major auto makers posted mostly solid sales gains in September amid heavier discounts and surging demand to replace hurricane-damaged vehicles, giving the industry relief from months of declining results.

Holiday Sales Forecasts Are Rosy, but Not for All Retailers

Sales overall are likely to be strong over the winter holidays, buoyed by low unemployment and rising stock markets that help high-income shoppers feel flush, according to several retail industry groups and consultants.

Oil Slips on Signs of Higher Production

Oil prices edged lower Tuesday, as the market weighed signs of increasing production against the rebalancing of global supply and demand.

Oil-Price Forecasts Fall for Fifth Month in a Row

Banks cut their oil-price forecasts for a fifth consecutive month despite a recent price rally amid concerns that the oversupply of crude will grow next year.

Regulators Fret About Cyber Risk After SEC Hack

A pair of top U.S. regulators called for increased attention to cyber risks to the financial system Tuesday in the wake of the hack of the Securities and Exchange Commission's corporate filing system.

EU Lawmakers Chide U.K. Over Brexit Divisions

European lawmakers voted overwhelmingly for a resolution saying too little progress had been made in Brexit talks to allow discussions to begin on a future trade deal with the U.K.

Why Emerging Markets Are Popping Despite the Risks

The amount of money flowing into emerging markets is set to top $1 trillion in 2017, the biggest flow of funds in three years, as economic growth in these countries and low returns in the developed world create a sweet spot for many developing nations.

Brexit Talks Show Continuing Divide Between U.K., EU Lawmakers

British government ministers presented an upbeat picture of the U.K.'s prospects outside the EU, as European lawmakers said too little headway had been made in Brexit talks to allow discussions to begin on a future trade deal with the U.K.

ISM-New York Business Index Contracts In September

Business conditions across New York City receded again in September, according to a report released Tuesday.

October 03, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)